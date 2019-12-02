CRIPPLE CREEK - Two weeks after Patrick Frazee was convicted of murder in the deadly beating of his fiancée Kelsey Berreth, the woman who helped the Florissant rancher cover his tracks learned when she will be sentenced.
Frazee’s former mistress, Krystal Lee, pleaded guilty earlier this year to evidence tampering. Her sentencing date was set at a brief hearing Monday morning in Cripple Creek. Lee was present.
Lee will be sentenced Jan. 28. Prosecutors say she faces up to three years for evidence tampering, but is also eligible for probation.
Berreth’s mother Cheryl is among those who say that Lee, formerly known as Krystal Kenney, is getting off light – the result of a plea bargain that took the possibility of further charges off the table.
Krystal Lee appeared in person at Cripple Creek courthouse. I didn’t hear her say anything. Sat at defense table in beige sweater and skirt, letting her attorney handle talking. @csgazette— Lance Benzel (@lancebenzel) December 2, 2019
Deputies escort Lee and her attorney through side entrance, blocking 2 reporters who tried to follow. Got in lawyer’s car and U-turned onto back roads. @csgazette #PatrickFrazee #KelseyBerreth— Lance Benzel (@lancebenzel) December 2, 2019
Testimony at Frazee’s more than two-week trial showed that Lee got a pass for agreeing to go along with three prior failed schemes to kill Berreth, although she backed out each time. In one case, Lee said Frazee asked her to deliver poisoned coffee to Berreth. Lee ended up giving Berreth the coffee but didn’t spike it with drugs.
In her turn as a star witness at Frazee’s trial, Lee helped cinch Frazee’s conviction by supplying details that no one else could know.
Crying at points, she detailed how she cleaned up a blood-drenched crime scene and helped burn Berreth’s body.
She related an unforgettable account of Berreth’s beating, even disclosing what Frazee said were her last words: “Please stop.”
Attorneys for Frazee tried to paint her as a liar, saying she invented a “story” blaming Frazee to get off the hook after attracting scrutiny from investigators.
Fourth Judicial District Attorney Dan May called her plea bargain a “deal with the devil” necessary to put together the successful case against Frazee. Investigators testified they had run aground in their hunt for evidence before Lee decided to cooperate.
Videos shown at trial showed Lee guide investigators to areas where evidence was found, including blood staining the grooves in the hardwood floor at Berreth’s Woodland Park town house and a burn scar at his Teller County ranch where authorities recovered a partial tooth.
Frazee, 33, was convicted Nov. 18 of all counts against him, including first-degree murder, and sentenced to life without parole plus 156 years in prison.
