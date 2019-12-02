CRIPPLE CREEK - The case that captured national attention is about to get more interesting.
Two weeks ago Patrick Frazee was found guilty for murdering the mother of his child, Kelsey Berreth. He was sentenced to life in prison without parole plus 156 years.
The prosecution's star witness, Krystal Lee is next to learn her fate. Lee, formerly known as Krystal Kenney, will go before a judge Monday, according to Gazette news partner KKTV. District Attorney Dan May said this is where she will either be sentenced or learn when she will be sentenced.
Lee made a plea deal with the District Attorney's office if she provided all information about the murder. She faces a maximum of three years in prison.