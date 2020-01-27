A former Idaho nurse who cleaned up the blood-drenched town house in Woodland Park where Patrick Frazee beat his fiancée to death with a baseball bat is due to be sentenced in Cripple Creek on Tuesday morning.
Krystal Lee, who emerged as a key witness against the Florissant rancher during a nationally watched trial, could receive a penalty ranging from probation to three years in prison.
Lee’s penalty is expected to be imposed at a hearing that begins at 9 a.m. before Teller County District Court Judge Scott Sells.
Lee, 33, formerly known as Kenney, pleaded guilty in early 2019 to a single count of evidence tampering, in what El Paso County District Attorney Dan May called a “deal with the devil” that helped bring Frazee to justice.
Under normal circumstances, the offense carries a maximum prison sentence of up to 18 months, but prosecutors have indicated they intend to ask the judge to use his discretion in imposing an aggravated sentence.
That argument can normally be boiled down as follows: ‘This case is so bad, it deserves an aggravated sentence,’” said Colorado Springs attorney Bill Griffin, who isn't affiliated with the case.
Colorado law also provides for statutory mitigation, Griffin added, which could lower a potential prison sentence from 1 year to 6 months.
Frazee, 33, was convicted Nov. 18 in the brutal slaying of Kelsey Berreth, 29, the mother of his toddler daughter. In testimony that spanned two days, Lee recounted how Frazee asked her three times to kill Berreth on his behalf, before calling Lee in Idaho on Thanksgiving Day 2018 and telling her: “You’ve got a mess to clean up.”
After driving cross-country, she put on a full-body protective suit and cleaned blood from the floor and walls of Berreth’s home, she told the panel. In the days that followed, she used Berreth’s stolen phone to make it look like the woman had left Colorado of her own will.
During dramatic testimony on the stand, Lee revealed what Frazee told her were Berreth's dying words: "Please stop."
Attorneys for Frazee accused Lee of inventing “stories” for police, but a jury deliberated for three-and-a-half hours before finding him guilty of all counts.
Prosecutors say the investigation into Berreth’s disappearance was at risk of going cold until Lee agreed to cooperate, supplying details they otherwise might not have discovered, including the spot on Frazee’s ranch where authorities say he burned Berreth’s body. Her remains haven’t been found, despite a three-month search of the Midway landfill near Fountain.
Frazee was sentenced to life in prison plus 156 years. His court-appointed appellate lawyers filed a notice of appeal on Jan. 6 — an automatic measure after first-degree murder convictions in Colorado.
Frazee is being held at the Arkansas Valley Correctional Facility near Ordway.
Lee, who lives near Twin Falls, Idaho, has been free on her own recognizance awaiting sentencing.