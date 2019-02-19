CRIPPLE CREEK — New details are expected in the disappearance and presumed murder of Kelsey Berreth on Tuesday as the man accused of killing her appears in court for a key hearing.
With arrest documents sealed and investigators mostly silent, Patrick Frazee’s preliminary hearing could be the first time the allegations against him are fleshed out, disclosing why authorities believe he killed Berreth, 29, the mother of his 1-year-old daughter.
Frazee, 32, is due to appear at 9 a.m. before Teller County District Court Judge Scott Sells in Cripple Creek, for a hearing that could last all day.
Berreth went missing from her Woodland Park townhome on Nov. 22, Thanksgiving Day, and is presumed dead, authorities say, citing as-yet undisclosed evidence.
Frazee, described as her fiancé, was arrested Dec. 21 and later charged with first-degree murder and three counts of solicitation of murder.
A possible motive for the presumed killing was revealed in an amended complaint filed Friday in U.S. District Court in the wrongful-death lawsuit brought by Berreth’s family against Frazee. In it, they claim Frazee, who had the keys to Berreth’s townhome and possession of her gun, demanded full custody of their daughter and killed her when she refused.
The case, which has attracted a national spotlight, has also led to a custody battle over the couple’s 1-year-old daughter pitting Berreth’s parents against Frazee’s mother. A judge has granted temporary custody to Berreth’s parents.
The judge at Tuesday’s hearing will determine if evidence is sufficient to merit a murder trial for Frazee, who remains held in the Teller County jail without bond.
Frazee’s friends have described him as a hard-working rancher, farrier and horse trainer who lived on his family’s 35-acre property in Florissant. Some speak of him as an average Joe while others describe him as a caring father who would help anyone.
Their claims that Frazee has been unfairly connected to the death took a jolt on Feb. 8 when an Idaho nurse pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence in Berreth’s disappearance and apparent murder.
Krystal Jean Lee Kenney, 32, of Hansen, Idaho, accepted the plea deal at her advisement hearing in exchange for her testimony against Frazee.
“I learned Patrick Frazee had committed a homicide,” Kenney testified in court, reading from a handwritten statement. Choking back tears, she admitted she moved the victim’s cellphone with the intent to impair the investigation.
The charge against Kenney is a felony that normally results in up to 18 months in prison, but no sentence will be imposed until after Frazee’s case has concluded.