In Cripple Creek for #PatrickFrazee's pre-trial motions hearing in the alleged murder of his fiancée Kelsey Berreth.
Patrick Frazee, the Florissant rancher accused in the murder of his fiancee, Kelsey Berreth of Woodland Park, is in court Friday.
A motions hearing set for 9 a.m. before 4th Judicial District Judge Scott Sells in Cripple Creek is expected to address remaining legal issues ahead of Frazee’s trial, which is slated to begin Oct. 28, lasting up to three weeks.
Charged with six counts, including first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder, the 33-year-old Frazee faces a life sentence in prison if convicted of the top charge.
Berreth, 29, disappeared on Thanksgiving Day, and though her body hasn’t been found, authorities say blood and other evidence shows she was slain in her Woodland Park condominium. Authorities searching Frazee’s ranch later found half-completed forms seeking custody of the couple’s toddler daughter, suggesting a possible motive.
Their daughter, Kaylee, was in Frazee’s custody during the three-week search for his missing fiancee. The girl is now in the custody of Berreth’s parents, who are fighting to become permanent guardians.
An Idaho nurse linked to Frazee has pleaded guilty in the case, admitting that she drove cross-country with Berreth’s cellphone at Frazee’s request, trying to make it look as if the victim left Colorado of her own will.
That woman, Krystal Lee Kenney, faces up to 18 months in prison at the conclusion of the case against Frazee.