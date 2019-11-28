Several passengers on a charter bus were injured Saturday morning when the bus skewed off Interstate 25 and flipped, Colorado State Patrol said.
Troopers said the bus was en route to Denver, when about 5:45 a.m., it crashed just south of Walsenburg. Slick road conditions may have been a factor, said State Patrol spokesman Josh Lewis, but authorities have not officially determined what caused the bus to drift off the road yet.
Of the 45 passengers on board, Lewis said about two people were taken to nearby hospitals with serious but non-life threatening injuries. Other injuries were reported as minor to moderate, he said.
Troopers were still at the scene of the crash at noon, but traffic on northbound I-25 was moving, Lewis said.