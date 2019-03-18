A woman is suspected of drunken driving after a crash that seriously injured her passenger on Garden of the Gods Road on Sunday night, Colorado Springs police said.
A vehicle driven by Abigail Barta, 22, crashed at Garden of the Gods and Chestnut Street about 6:30 p.m., police said. The road was closed for five hours during the investigation.
The name of the passenger has not been released.
Barta, who is facing charges of driving under the influence and vehicular assault, is being held on a $10,000 bond.