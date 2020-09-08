A 20-year-old man driving on a suspended license was killed early Monday in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 25, said Master Trooper Gary Cutler of the Colorado State Patrol.
A jeep was headed southbound on Interstate 25 near mile marker 133 between South Academy Boulevard and Mesa Ridge Parkway exits when the driver started to veer onto the road's right shoulder and back across the interstate when the car rolled, landing on its wheels in the median.
Colorado State Patrol troopers responded to the crash around 6:46 a.m. where first responders attempted CPR before pronouncing the driver dead.
The car's two other passengers were transported to a local hospital for minor injuries, state trooper Josh Lewis said.
The crash reduced I-25 to one lane in both directions for about three hours.
The crash is still under investigation.