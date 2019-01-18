A passenger in a car driven by a suspected drunken driver died late Thursday when the vehicle ran a red light at a North Academy Boulevard intersection and was broadsided by another car, Colorado Springs police said.
Joseph Tipton, 36, of Colorado Springs was killed in the crash at Academy and Palmer Park Boulevard a few minutes before midnight, police said. Tipton's death is the third traffic fatality this year in the city. Last year, when a record 48 people died, there were five traffic-related deaths at this time.
Vincent Leon Meisman, 31, was driving west on Palmer Park when he ran a red light at Academy Boulevard, police spokesman Lt. Howard Black said. Meisman's Chevrolet sedan was hit in the intersection by a Honda Civic traveling south on Academy, he said.
IMeisman, who was injured in the crash, was taken to a local hospital. The driver of the Honda wasn't hurt, Black said.
Meisman, who is suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol, was arrested on suspicion of careless driving and vehicular homicide, Black said.
Black did not know if Tipton and Meisman had been wearing seat belts.