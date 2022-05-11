A second person died from a motorcycle crash last month in Colorado Springs, police announced.

A passenger on the motorcycle died May 5 in the hospital from injuries suffered during the April 26 crash. The El Paso County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 27-year-old Dezarae Mash-Hill.

The driver of the motorcycle, Chad Reid, 25, died April 26, police said.

The accident occurred when a Jeep Gladiator traveling west on Briargate Boulevard attempted to turn left onto southbound Chapel Hills Drive. Reid, traveling east, hit the Jeep, police said. Police say speed and alcohol are being considered factors.