DENVER — A man who had boarded a Frontier Airlines flight to depart Denver was arrested at Denver International Airport (DIA) Thursday night after a fellow passenger became concerned about statements he made, according to a probable cause (PC) statement for his arrest from the Denver Police Department (DPD).

Richard Porter was arrested and is being held at the Denver Jail on a charge of endangering public transportation.

Officers with DPD responded to Gate A 46 in Concourse A around 8 p.m. Thursday for a report of a disturbance on Frontier Flight 665 that was preparing to depart, the PC statement says.

An unnamed passenger said she was sitting next to Porter when he began talking to her about things she "found troubling," according to the document. She said Porter was talking about where the safest parts of the plane were in a crash and how to react in an emergency, the PC statement says.

After he made those statements she glanced over at a text message he was sending, according to the PC statement. The text of that message is redacted in the document, but the woman said she took it to mean, "he was threatening people" and that "he intended to do something to cause the plane to crash and kill everyone on board," the PC statement says.

