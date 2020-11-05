Rocky Mountain National Park has announced parts of the park will reopen Friday following a full closure that was put in place on Oct. 22 amid the rapid growth of the East Troublesome fire.
According to park officials, parts of the park that will open Friday include roads, parking, and trails in the area of Wild Basin, Longs Peak, Lily Lake, Twin Sisters, Lumpy Ridge, and U.S. Highway 34 through the Fall River entrance up to the Many Parks Curve and the Endovalley Road.
Old Fall River Road will also be open to bicycles, leashed animals and walkers.
The western side of the park will remain closed due to fire damage and an ongoing safety assessment.
Nearly 29,000 acres of the park were torched by recent wildfires, resulting in damages to many trees and some structures. The East Troublesome fire tore through the western side of the park before jumping to a peak on the eastern side of the Continental Divide. The Cameron Peak Fire caused damage in a remote northern area.
Multiple areas will remain closed on the eastern side of the park, as well, including U.S. Highway 36 past the Beaver Meadows Visitor Center to Deer Ridge Junction and Bear Lake Road. Closed trails include the North Boundary Trail, the North Fork Trail, Mummy Pass, Stormy Pass, Commanche Peak, and Mirror Lake trails.
Park visitors are instructed to be aware of smoke, wind, hazardous weather, and ongoing fire conditions while visiting.
The reservation system that was put in place at the park over the summer was lifted in October prior to the park-wide shutdown.
If you plan on visiting the park, please be extremely aware and respectful of the closures in place. These closures are in place for your own safety. Falling trees and other hazards created by recent wildfires can be deadly.
Visit the park website for the most up-to-date information.