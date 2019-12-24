Break out the boots and shovels. Snow showers will be moving into parts of western Colorado on Christmas Eve lasting through Christmas Day, with possible impacts on holiday travel.
Snow showers will make their way into the mountain areas of Colorado on Tuesday afternoon, likely lasting through much of Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.
Expect snow accumulations ranging from 6 to 15 inches of snow in the southwestern mountains and high elevations of the Western Slope mountains and Western slope, with light flakes falling in the northern and central mountains of Colorado.
Winter weather advisories will take effect starting at noon Tuesday lasting through 6 p.m. Wednesday, with impacts in the following towns: Rio Blanco, Crested Butte, Taylor Park, Marble, Silverton, Cortez, Mancos, Durango, Bayfield, Ignacio, Pagosa Springs, Ridgway, Telluride and Ouray.
Colorado Springs can expect a high temperature of 53 on Christmas Eve with partly sunny skies. On Christmas Day, the forecast calls for a high of 48 and mostly sunny skies. On Thursday, expect sunny skies with a high of 43.
