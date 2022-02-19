Part of Voyager Parkway has been shut down due to a gas line being hit Saturday, officials with the Colorado Springs Police Department said.
Southbound lanes of Voyager are closed from Old Ranch Road and northbound lanes are closed from Briargate Parkway, police officials said.
Calls about the incident came in around 1:50 p.m. as construction crews working on a site in the area of Voyager and Briargate hit a gas line.
Officials with Colorado Springs Utilities said no customers have been impacted by the incident and that repairs are in the beginning stages as of nearly 4 p.m. Saturday.
According to police officials, the Colorado Springs Fire Department and Colorado Springs Utilities crews are on site addressing the situation. Police are assisting diverting the flow of traffic.