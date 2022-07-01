crash kktv.jpg

A crash Friday morning, July 1, 2022, closed part of Powers Boulevard.

Colorado Springs police closed northbound Powers Boulevard at Aeroplaza Drive for a serious crash Friday morning.

Colorado Springs police say a head-on crash happened in the area around 7:30 a.m., reports Gazette news partner KKTV. Two people were reportedly taken to the hospital; their current conditions are unknown.

Drivers should avoid the area is possible.

Colorado Springs Fire Department is also on scene of the crash.

