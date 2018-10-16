A stretch of Monument Hill Road will close Wednesday and likely will stay closed until early February, El Paso County announced Monday.
The road will be shut from Woodmoor Road to the south entrance of Monument Hill Church while county crews rebuild roadway and improve drainage along the road's southern end and along Crystal Creek, a county news release says.
The completion date of the project, funded by taxpayer dollars through the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority, will depend on weather and resources, the news release states.
Woodmoor Drive and Deer Creek Road will serve as the detour route to reach northern Monument Hill Road and Palmer Ridge High School.
For more information, visit elpasoco.com. Email dotweb@elpasoco.com with questions.