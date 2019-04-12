Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 28F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 28F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. About one inch of snow expected.