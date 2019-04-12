Severe Weather Colorado
Three miles of Interstate 70 will be closed this weekend for construction, the Colorado Department of Transportation tweeted.

The work on the Central 70 project will block both directions between exit 276B (Colorado Boulevard/Colorado 2) and exit 279A (Interstate 270) between 10 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday.

Drivers will be detoured to I-270 and I-25.

closure
Graphic courtesy of the Colorado Department of Transportation.
The Central 70 Project is reconstructing the 10-mile stretch of the interstate between Brighton Boulevard and Chambers Road, CDOT says on its website. The $1.2 billion endeavor also will add one express lane in each direction, remove a 55-year-old viaduct, lower the interstate between Brighton and Colorado boulevards and construct a 4-acre park over a portion of the lowered highway. 

This is the first complete closure for the project, 9News reported. Central 70 crews are permitted to shut down the interstate up to four times.

