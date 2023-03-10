A parolee allegedly stole a vehicle with a teenager inside while attempting to flee police Thursday morning, according to a news release from the Fountain Police Department.

Police said Bryan Howay, 39, who was out on parole after receiving a 16-year prison sentence in 2019, was arrested in Pueblo, where he allegedly drove from Fountain in the stolen vehicle.

The pursuit initially started on Interstate 25 near mile-marker 122, when police spotted Howay driving a car with expired plates and failing to stay in his lane. When officers attempted to pull him over, he allegedly sped away. Police did not pursue him because of "safety concerns," according to the news release.

The vehicle was found unoccupied seven minutes later at the 7-Eleven at 601 South Santa Fe Avenue, police said.

Less than a mile away, Howay allegedly stole the car with the teen inside. Police said he drove a short distance before yelling at the teen to get out of the vehicle. The teen, who was unharmed, was united with her mother, according to police.

A short time later, officers spotted the stolen vehicle on I-25 at mile marker 123. When they attempted to contact the vehicle, it accelerated, almost striking officers, and then continued south on I-25 towards Pueblo, the news release said. Officers followed the vehicle to Pueblo, and Howay was taken into custody with the help of local law enforcement.

Police said Howay had an active warrant for parole violation and an active misdemeanor warrant for traffic-related offenses in El Paso County. Howay was booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center on suspicion of felony vehicular eluding, first-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft, second-degree kidnapping, reckless driving and several other misdemeanor offenses