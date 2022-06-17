It's an uncommon sight for Colorado: sand, a shoreline, a pier with a multitude of boats and large, open water but one thing about Lake Pueblo State Park feels familiar, the unpredictable Colorado weather.
"It happens on a dime," seasonal Title 33 ranger Seth Herndon, a Canon City native, said of the weather shifts that can take place at the park.
That's what occurred May 29. Herndon was out on patrol with his partner, Joe Portteus, who is a fully commissioned ranger, on what was nice day until the temperatures dropped and the winds picked up creating choppy waves. The two remained on water in their 24-foot Boston Whaler patrol boat for a time as many of the other boats went ashore. Eventually the rangers docked the boat and began to patrol the waters using binoculars, keeping track of where each boat was.
"We were almost like 'oh well I don't think we're going to get a call' and that was the moment that we got a call. 'Hey this boat capsized you need to go out there,' " Herndon, 28, said.
Herndon and Portteus unslipped their boat which was still running, turned on the lights and sirens and rushed to the aid of those in the boat, speeding across the lake as waves crashed over the bow.
"The waves were so big they were even pushing that boat around and there was a I moment I thought, this boat might not make it out there," Portteus, 39, said.
The two knew drowning wasn't the only danger the victims faced. The could catch hypothermia from cool water temperatures.
Based on the boat size, a 16-foot stern-drive inboard-outboard small boat built for six, Portteus and Herndon thought they would be rescuing a small party.
When the found the boat they realized it was much worse. The found unused life jackets floating near the boat and other debris in a line until they found the nose of the boat, then two people, then six, then a lot.
The group of people were separated and beginning to scatter into the water.
Some children floating in the water in life jackets being held by adults who didn't have any.
Portteus navigated the boat to each person and Herndon helped them in, grabbing children first.
"I was in the bow of the boat, my arms over the edge, just grabbing a kid and putting them in. A couple them needed CPR, whatever I had to do, push the water out of their lungs. 'Good job you're crying, let me get the next one, ' " Herndon said.
The two worked as quickly as they could with little conversation between them. Herndon would load a person into the boat and as soon as they were settle Portteus would move to the next person, careful not to hit anyone.
The two rescued 11 people in all, including eight children, placing them on a boat that is rated for nine people. The rangers loaded ten people on their boat, and were assisted by a good Samaritan who brought the 11th to shore using his personal boat.
According to Herndon, the children were close to hypothermic and one was in cardiac arrest.
Sadly, there were 13 in the group. Jessica and Joshua Prindle drowned in the incident. The two were husband and wife, according to the Pueblo County Coroner's Office.
Herndon said that Jessica was gone when they arrived on scene. She died holding up three children.
"She was already gone when we arrived," Herndon said. "It looked like for her last breath or whatever had happened she was still hanging on to those kids...She put those kids lives above her own. She kept those kids above water which allowed us to pull them out."
The two said they never saw Joshua.
The two were identified by the Pueblo County Coroner's Office over the next couple days.
Headlines ran regarding the Prindles' deaths but Colorado Parks and Wildlife wanted to tell the rest of the story.
Herndon and Portteus have been nominated for the CPW life-saving award from the Colorado State Parks Employee Protective Association for their feat.
Even more astonishing is that the two accomplished what they did only having a month's worth of rapport under their belt.
Portteus selected Herndon because he served as a member of the United State Marine Corps for five years. Serving in Kuwait on Operation Inherent Resolve.
"I tend to look for that when I pick a partner," Portteus said. "Those guys have worked out real well in the past it's because of stuff like that, they think well under pressure. They're used to intense situations."
The Prindles' death is one of 13 drownings to take place in 2022 up to Wednesday when another incident that is being investigated occurred, officials said. Officials with parks and wildlife said June 7 that the state had already seen double-digit drowning this year, on pace to beat 2020 which was the deadliest year on record for such deaths at 34.