Rocky Mountain National Park defended efforts to find a missing Air Force Academy cadet candidate after his father claimed at a news conference Friday that not enough had been done to find his son.
National park officials announced Tuesday that the search for Micah Tice, 20, of Las Vegas would be suspended, citing "very few clues" and "harsh winter conditions." Tice’s vehicle was found at the Longs Peak trailhead the afternoon of Nov. 26, and crews began searching in the area the next morning.
During the news conference in Estes Park, Benjamin Tice pleaded for help from the public and state and federal officials, including President Donald Trump and Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper. He said his son could have sought shelter in an area the National Park Service has not searched.
"Limited searches were conducted and directed by the National Park Service and their search and rescue from Nov. 27 to Dec. 3," Tice said, according to The Denver Channel. "A total of six days of boots on the ground."
He also claimed that his family has been denied access to additional resources in the search.
"Despite our family’s pleas with the National Park Service to request assistance from the military, and specifically Fort Carson ..., we were repeatedly denied and were told that the NPS had sufficient resources," he said, according to The Denver Channel.
Rocky Mountain National Park disputed Tice's claims, issuing the following statement Friday on the search:
"First and foremost, our hearts continue to go out to Micah’s family and friends. We cannot begin to understand the pain and anguish Micah’s parents must be feeling, coupled with their helplessness in wanting to find their son. We also want to find Micah.
"Rocky Mountain National Park Search and Rescue Team members began our active search efforts at sunrise on Tuesday, November 27, three days after Micah was last seen. Severe blizzard conditions existed on the mountain when he left the trailhead at 6:30 a.m. on November 24, reported to be wearing sweatpants, a sweatshirt and tennis shoes. Micah had apparently not communicated his plans to anyone.
"The search for Micah has continued in severe winter conditions. The number of rescuers in the field beginning the morning of November 27 through Monday, December 3, has been appropriate given the difficulty of the high alpine environment, and the safety of the rescuers."
RMNP said military assets were used in the search, including Colorado Air National Guard helicopters, cellphone analysis by the Air Force Resource Coordination Center and the Air Force Academy mountaineering club.
Fort Carson did not contact RMNP to offer assistance, the statement said.
"Further search activities related to this area occurred (Friday) with rescuers and a search dog in the drainages below (where tracks led)," RMNP's statement said. "There were no additional clues. The upper alpine portion is planned to be searched (Saturday), with appropriate personnel as conditions allow.
"The family referenced ‘shelters,’ there are no shelters but innumerable large boulders."
Friends of the family and other experienced hikers planned to search the area again this weekend, The Denver Channel reported. They say the search will focus on areas at about 10,000 feet in elevation, where activity from Micah’s cellphone was recorded Nov. 25.