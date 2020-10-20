A man who was found dead in Grant County in 1974 was identified Tuesday, the Park County Coroner's Office announced.
Anthony John Armbrust III, an aeronautical engineer and leader of a metaphysical church in San Diego, went missing in 1973. In 1974, his remains were found by hikers on Guenella Pass, officials said.
Armbrust's remains were initially undefinable and he was buried in Fairplay Cemetery, officials said.
But in 2011 a sample of Armbrust's DNA was retrieved and after 800 hours of volunteer genetic research and forensic genealogy through the DNA Doe Project, Armbrust was identified, the project and the Park County Coroner's Office said. His identity was confirmed with a family member.
Armbrust, born in 1929 in Ohio, lived in Coronado, California and moved to Golden with his wife Renee. After getting an apartment in Golden the couple sent a letter to fellow church members a letter asking to come get their dog and belongings. They were never reported missing, officials said.
His wife's body was never found. Armbrust is survived by his daughter who lives in Arizona, officials said.