No students were seriously hurt after a bus crashed in a residential yard during its morning run to school Tuesday, parents said.
Witnesses said the bus hit a tree on Ridgeglen Road head-on, leaving substantial damage to the front of the vehicle. Photos taken immediately after the collision show the bus angled across a driveway and vehicle parts in the yard among downed tree limbs.
Here’s what’s left of a bus that reportedly crashed into a tree in someone’s yard this morning! It happened near Academy and Union in Colorado Springs!— Nicole Heins (@NicoleHeinsTV) March 2, 2021
The bus was reportedly towed away around 9:45 a.m. pic.twitter.com/XgsDCMD9qC
The bus, operated by a District 11 driver, was headed to Grant Elementary School, district spokeswoman Devra Ashby said.
Neighbors said they were relieved all the children on board seemed unharmed.
“I know all of them, so I made sure they were okay, that, you know, through the window, ‘Honey, it’s okay, help is coming, don’t worry, sit down,’ ” one mother told 11 News. “Some of them were crying.”
A District 11 spokesman said the students were evaluated at the scene and were uninjured, with the exception of one child with a bump on the head. The bus driver was transported to the hospital in unknown condition, but police told 11 News there were no reports of serious injuries.
