Aimee Goodbar leaves the Counterpoint School with her daughter, Kinsley, 5, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, after Colorado Springs Police were dispatched to assist a licensing regulatory agency in the investigation of a home day care facility housing too many children. The investigation revealed the licensee was providing day care services to more children than allowed. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)

 CHRISTIAN MURDOCK/THE GAZETTE

Dozens of parents rushed to pick up their children from a Colorado Springs day care facility Thursday after learning that it would be shut down while its owner is investigated for allegedly housing too many children at another facility.

The parking lot of Counterpoint School, at 610 Willamette Ave., was flooded with parents Thursday morning after they received a call from the day care to pick up their children. They were told the facility was closing while authorities investigate the owner’s license.

According to Colorado Shines, a Department of Human Services website, the facility is licensed to care for 122 preschool children.

On Wednesday, Colorado Springs police officers responded to a day care facility at 838 E. Willamette Ave. to “assist a licensing agency” and found that the facility was housing too many children. That facility is authorized to care for six children, according to DHS.

