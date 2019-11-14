Dozens of parents rushed to pick up their children from a Colorado Springs day care facility Thursday after learning that it would be shut down while its owner is investigated for allegedly housing too many children at another facility.
The parking lot of Counterpoint School, at 610 Willamette Ave., was flooded with parents Thursday morning after they received a call from the day care to pick up their children. They were told the facility was closing while authorities investigate the owner’s license.
According to Colorado Shines, a Department of Human Services website, the facility is licensed to care for 122 preschool children.
On Wednesday, Colorado Springs police officers responded to a day care facility at 838 E. Willamette Ave. to “assist a licensing agency” and found that the facility was housing too many children. That facility is authorized to care for six children, according to DHS.
