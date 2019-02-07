Kelsey Berreth's parents will retain temporary custody of the daughter the missing Woodland Park woman had with the man suspected of killing her, a judge ruled Thursday.
Berreth's daughter was under the care of her father, Patrick Frazee, for three weeks after Berreth, 29, disappeared Nov. 22. Frazee, 32, was arrested Dec. 21 and charged with five felonies, including murder in the first degree and solicitation to commit murder in the first degree of his fiancee.
Temporary custody was granted to Berreth's parents, who live in Idaho, the same day Frazee was arrested. Frazee's mother, Shelia, who reportedly is seeking parental rights to the child, filed a motion Dec. 27 challenging the decision.
Frazee's preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 19. It was postponed after defense attorneys said they needed more time to prepare.
With arrest documents sealed and investigators mostly silent, the hearing could be the first time the allegations are fleshed out, disclosing why authorities believe Frazee killed Berreth.
Those details will help determine if there is enough evidence to put Frazee on trial.
An Idaho nurse suspected of tampering with physical evidence in the Berreth case, a felony, is expected to appear Friday in Teller County District Court in Cripple Creek. Krystal Jean Kenney, 32, who reportedly had a relationship with Frazee, is expected to plead guilty to at least one crime during the Friday hearing, ABC News reported.
Frazee wore a ballistic vest to court Thursday, a precaution officials plan to take during all future appearances. Though no threats have been made against him, there are concerns for his safety during transfers from the jail, Gazette news partner KKTV reported.
Berreth, a flight instructor, was last seen in public on surveillance video on Thanksgiving Day shopping with her 15-month-old daughter at the Woodland Park Safeway. Three days later, a tower in Gooding, Idaho, pinged her cellphone.
Although her body has not been found, authorities believe she was killed at her Woodland Park townhome.
The next custody hearing is set for April 4, spokesman for the Colorado Judicial Branch Rob McCallum tweeted.