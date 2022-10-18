A grassroots parent organization is asking Manitou Springs School District 14’s board of education to look into what the group sees as a dramatic increase in staff turnover in recent years.

At Monday’s board meeting, several members of a group called Stand Up for Manitou said the district’s turnover rate has skyrocketed from 8.41% in 2019 to 23.56% in 2022. According to data the group presented at the meeting, the increase has taken the district’s attrition from the lowest in the region to the highest.

District 14's rate is slightly higher than Harrison, Widefield, Fountain-Fort Carson and Academy School District 20, all of whose turnover rates are at about 23%.

Group representative Brenda Holmes-Stanciu said Stand Up for Manitou conducted an exit survey, through a third-party group called Newmeasures LLC, in an attempt to find out why teachers were leaving the district. According to the group, Newmeasures asked 61 former teachers, staff and administrators to participate in the survey, and 87% agreed.

The top two reasons employees cited for leaving were "district leadership" and "district culture," according to the survey.

“There is a clear lack of trust in district leadership and lack of confidence in the future of the district,” the group stated in a PowerPoint presentation. “Similarly, respondents did not feel there was open/transparent communication and questioned whether the district did ‘right’ by employees.”

"They are feeling that their suggestions, their ideas, their areas of expertise are being listened to and then just moved past," said Holmes-Stanciu.

District 14 has consistently been one of the Pikes Peak region's highest-performing school districts. The state did not administer Colorado Measures of Academic Success testing in 2020 because of COVID-19, and in 2021, test scores reflected significant learning loss throughout the state. But Manitou Springs' English Language Arts scores actually went up from 2019, and continued to rise this year.

On Monday, though, several group members read anonymous statements from current Manitou staffers who reportedly didn’t want their names known due to fear of retaliation. The statements backed Holmes-Stanciu’s claim that Manitou staff members don’t feel valued or supported, and that the current culture discourages dissension.

“The culture has become toxic over the last three years because of the actions of the district leadership,” read one statement.

“(Manitou Springs School District) is not the jewel of small (schools) in the area any longer,” read another.

Other speakers expressed support of district leadership and cautioned against giving too much weight to third-party surveys and anonymous statements.

“I feel that (the supportive culture) is still there,” said former Superintendent Gary Miller, who dismissed Stand Up for Manitou’s assertions as “garbage.”

“The dual narrative of a concern about teacher attrition rates and some unknown fear of retaliation is distracting, irresponsible and misguided,” said Rosanna Czarnecki, a District 11 educator and D-14 parent. “If current staff are dissatisfied with their administration, there are internal human resource processes in place for them to address any concerns.”

Czarnecki went on to ask, “Who, exactly, is retaliating against whom? And what is the nature of that retaliation?”

Trevor Robbins, a former Manitou Springs High School teacher, said in his case the retribution came, either directly or indirectly, from Superintendent Elizabeth Domangue.

Robbins, who spoke at Monday's meeting, told The Gazette that in 2021 he was given a letter of reprimand in response to parent complaints that arose from his attempt to teach his students about the nuances of COVID-19 protocols.

In August 2021, the city of Manitou Springs reinstituted an indoor mask mandate, citing an upward trend in COVID cases. Some students blamed Domangue for the mask edict, Robbins said, and he was trying to explain to them that the decision came from the city and not the school district.

“I was trying to educate my kids on why we're in the situation we were in,” Robbins said. “Three parents complained (to Domangue) that we were talking about masks and vaccines in class.”

Feeling the reprimand was unfair, Robbins challenged the letter through the established channels. But before he was set to plead his case before the board, he was suspended, allegedly for an unrelated incident in which he had scolded students for using their cellphones during the Pledge of Allegiance, he said.

Robbins successfully appealed the letter of reprimand and was eventually reinstated into the classroom, but the experience led him to resign at the end of the 2021-2022 school year. Robbins, who worked in education for 18 years, said he doesn’t plan to return to teaching.

The former educator said he knows of other ex-staffers with stories similar to his.

"I am one of many," Robbins said.

When asked for comment, Domangue said personnel matters involving current and former employees are confidential. The superintendent released a statement after Monday’s meeting.

“I invite former employees to meet to discuss any concerns or thoughts that would be helpful for progress,” the statement said, in part. “My door is always open, and I am always happy to talk in hallways, driveways, games, community events, etc.”