This pandemic tale of family, generosity and good food has its roundabout roots in a moment 40 years ago, when five scruffy-looking kids walked into Franco Pisani’s mother’s bakery for some pizza.
“She asked how much they had to spend, and they pulled out their nickels and quarters and pennies and put them on the counter,” said Pisani, who recalls his mom counting out the change then telling the group that, for their $2, they could get ten slices.
A whole pie.
“I said, ‘Ma...wh-wh-what’s wrong with you? They only had enough for one slice,’” said Pisani. “My mother said, ‘Son, it’s not about money. God sees everything, and whatever you give you get twice as much back.”
She didn’t mean worldly remuneration, but something money can’t buy. The wisdom has been a driving force in Pisani’s life and the guiding principle behind the restaurant he opened in 2003 on Colorado Springs’ west side, Paravicini’s Italian Bistro.
Pisani said he’s been able to stay afloat during the mandatory closure, and continue that philosophy of giving back, thanks to “generous” support from the community.
“I’ve been able to keep 25 people employed so far during the COVID crisis, with takeout, to-go, and we’ve been doing a lot of charity work,” he said. “‘Para vicini’ means ‘for the neighborhood.’ This community is unbelievable the way it’s stepped up, and shame on me if I didn’t step up too.”
"Chef Franco“ is the guy in the Hawaiian print shirt, who cooks on TV for FOX 21, laughs easily and loud and addresses you like you’re old friends, even if you’ve never met.
“Right away when he called, I knew who it was. He sounds like a guy you could be best friends with immediately,” said Dana Rodes, who grew up in the North End. Though she now lives in the Dallas area, she returns to the city regularly to visit family.
For the last 15 years, those visits have included a holiday gathering at Paravicini’s.
“At Christmas, we all have a big family reunion there … with all of the wine, lots of plates, everybody hugging and smiling. It’s just an awesome scene,” Rodes said.
Since the new year, Rodes’ mother, Gayle Speer, has been a resident at Cheyenne Mountain Center, a 159-bed skilled nursing facility in southeast Colorado Springs. For the first few months, it was ideal. Speer's husband lives at the independent living facility next door. The couple could visit one another often, and take walks. The coronavirus threat ended all that, sending nursing home residents into isolation and facilities into de facto lockdowns, here and nationwide.
As her mom’s 77th birthday approached, April 11, Rodes said the family knew she was feeling lonely and sad.
“We all tried to figure out what we could do to make her happy,” Rodes said. “Food, that’s kind of her love language. Since she’s alone right now, away from us, away from her husband, I know the way to my mom’s heart is with a good meal.”
Cheyenne Mountain Center’s administrator, Kathleen O’Leary, helped coordinate a virtual birthday party, via Zoom meeting, so Rodes and her four siblings could sing “Happy Birthday” to their mom. That night for dinner, they ordered her a five-course meal from Paravicini’s, her favorite restaurant, which Rodes’ sister delivered curbside.
“She loved it. And I know she savored every bite, with her eyes closed,” said Rodes.
The story doesn’t end there, though.
An employee of Cheyenne Mountain Center, who had to work April 12, bought one of the restaurant’s to-go meal kits. She later posted on Facebook, with a photo of her in scrubs and a message to Chef Franco and his staff: Thanks for feeding my family Easter dinner while I was at work!
As soon as Pisani saw the message, he knew what he had to do.
“I said, ‘It’s really great of you to sacrifice time with your family to take care of other people, especially now,’” Pisani said. “I said, ‘Let me feed your whole staff.’”
For the sake of doing the right thing for his community, but also altruistic sibling rivalry. A few weeks before, Pisani’s older brother had donated a catered lunch for the respiratory team at Yale New Haven Hospital, where their cousin works.
“I can’t be outdone by my big brother, you know what I mean?” said Pisani. Last Thursday, he donated 60 orders of family-style rigatoni Carmella for a luncheon for Cheyenne Mountain Center’s almost 130 employees.
O’Leary said the gesture, at a time when her staff — and workers at care facilities everywhere — is struggling on multiple fronts, was more than an opportunity for them to enjoy a good meal.
“Nursing homes in general have gotten a lot of negative … I don’t want to say bad press … but negative press lately. This is a happy story,” said O’Leary, who said her facility — staff and residents — were COVID-19 free, as of late last week. “How we did the food was we lined it all up in the dining room as individual meals. The staff came in in a conga line — with six feet in between each of them. They were so happy.”
When Rodes learned about the donation, she said it confirmed what she’d long suspected about the family's favorite restaurant. She wanted more people to hear about it, too, so got permission to share the tale with a wider audience.
“Chef Franco is doing this to keep the staff morale up, and that’s just huge. These people are literally heroes,” Rodes said. “And it’s so neat to know that vibe (at Paravicini's) is authentic, that it comes from the heart.”