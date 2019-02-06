Tuesday’s one-year anniversary of the shooting death of El Paso County sheriff’s Deputy Micah Flick also marks the last day Thomas Villanueva walked.
It’s the last day the 29-year-old civilian had control over his bodily functions. The last day he could live independently. And the last day he had hope to become a father, said his attorney, Joseph Ramos, who filed Villanueva’s lawsuit four days earlier.
The lawsuit names 11 law officers and Flick’s estate. All the officers were working on the Beat Auto Theft Through Law Enforcement task force Feb. 5, 2018, when suspected car thief Manuel Zetina shot three officers and paralyzed Villanueva.
But they’re not the ones Villanueva wants to hold accountable, Ramos said.
Villanueva wants the agencies that set policies for the operation and trained the officers — the Sheriff’s Office, the Colorado Springs Police Department and the Colorado State Patrol — to accept responsibility for his injuries and “treat him the way they would any officer who had fallen or been paralyzed in an event like this.”
So far, Ramos said, “They’ve offered Thomas nothing. The government should take care of its citizens when they cause them devastating injuries.”
Villanueva was an innocent bystander walking back to his apartment with lunch when he was shot once in the back, injuring his spinal cord and permanently paralyzing him from the chest down, an investigation by the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office’s determined.
Zetina’s bullet shot him, the DA’s Office found. But the lawsuit argues that law enforcement allowed him to be there. It accuses officers, through their respective agencies, of making “critical and lethal mistakes” during the attempted arrest that ultimately resulted in the deaths of Flick and Zetina, severe injuries to Deputy Scott Stone and police officer Marcus Yanez and Villanueva’s paralysis.
Officers did not identify themselves before executing the arrest, and they let civilians wander into the area, not stopping Villanueva when they saw him walking close to Zetina, the lawsuit says. Officers said in statements afterward that they didn’t see him until seconds before the gunfire.
Ramos called the operation “significantly flawed.” Villanueva was the only casualty this time, but if policies aren’t changed, “you’re going to see more innocent civilians die,” he said.
He declined to specify which policies they want reformed but said they believe officers are discouraged from pulling their weapons as soon as they begin arrests, couldn’t properly communicate and weren’t given background information about Zetina.
“We believe that department policy should not create risks and dangers for the public and for innocent bystanders like Thomas Villanueva,” Ramos said. “This is about public safety and making sure that doesn’t happen again to anyone else.”
The agencies’ officials have declined to comment on the pending litigation.
Ramos said they also hope information revealed through the lawsuit will help to clear misconceptions about Villanueva. Over the past year, especially since the lawsuit was filed, he has received “a pile” of hate mail degrading him for seeking compensation, Ramos said.
Some messages posted to Villanueva’s social media criticize him for naming Flick in the lawsuit, something Ramos said is a legal formality. Profanity-laced messages also called him a “low life scum bag,” celebrated that he was paralyzed and insinuated that he is hated by Colorado Springs.
“These are the types of things he’s living with,” Ramos said, stressing that they want the truth about Villanueva’s good character to be known. “Thomas’ tears shed after the event for the officers who were injured were not fake tears … He’s honoring Officer Flick today as much as everyone else is.”
The lawsuit does not specify damages sought, but Villanueva has undergone numerous surgeries and will need medical and home health care for the rest of his life.