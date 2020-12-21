An emotional Landen Hiott, mother of Gannon Stauch, addresses a press conference to talk about her son, Gannon Stauch. Gannon Stauch's stepmother, Letecia Stauch was arrested and charged with 1st degree murder of Gannon. The investigation into the disappearance of Gannon Stauch, 11, began on Jan. 27, 2020, when the stepmother called 9-1-1 to report him missing. Monday, El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder (right) lead the investigation into the disappearance of Gannon. El Paso County Public Information Office Jackie Kirby (left) read a statement from Albert Stauch, father of Gannon Stauch, who was also in attendance at the press conference. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)