Cañon City police say they arrested a man Thursday night after a car-hop found him pleasuring himself at a Sonic Drive-In.
Officers said, 37-year-old Matthew Parsons drove up and placed his order at the restaurant Royal Gorge Boulevard. When the car hop delivered his food, he was pants-less and began pleasuring himself, police said in an email to The Gazette.
Parsons was later arrested at his home on suspicion of indecent exposure and an outstanding warrant, police said.
He was held without bail at the Fremont County jail, authorities said.