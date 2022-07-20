Panorama Park in southeast Colorado Springs is set to reopen Aug. 20 after being closed for more than a year for renovations, city officials announced Wednesday.
The city is celebrating with a grand reopening 10 a.m.-3 p.m. that day. The ceremony will feature an official ribbon cutting on the new event lawn, and the Panorama Middle School choir and Pikes Peak Poet Laureate Ashley Cornelius will perform. There will be food, drinks and activities after the ceremony as well as live music, sports clinics, giveaways and other activities.
The project cost $8.5 million and began in April 2021 in what has been the city's largest renovation of a neighborhood park.
As part of the park's new look, the area will have a youth station with skate features, a climbing boulder, a multiuse sports field, a bike park, fitness stations, basketball courts, a splash pad, and the event lawn with shade trees for hosting music and other events.
The biggest change however, is the universally accessible playground, result of a $1 million gift from the Trust for Public Land. It's being built with universal-design concepts that go beyond those required by the Americans with Disabilities Act, Jake Butterfield, construction project manager for Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services, previously told The Gazette.
Parks' acting director, Britt Haley, thanked the Trust for Public Land and leaders of RISE | Southeast Colorado Springs for their part in the renovation.