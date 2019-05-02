Guests and staff at a Colorado Springs La Quinta Inn were blindsided by flying eggs, bleach and a vase allegedly thrown by a woman not staying at the hotel, police said.
The night of mayhem began about 7 p.m. at the hotel at 2750 Geyser Drive when Erin Batiste, 41, reportedly chucked a vase at a juvenile guest. She then jumped into her SUV and began ramming into other parked cars, one of which was occupied by a family with a 3-year-old kid, police said.
While in her car, she launched eggs and bleach at hotel guests, police said. Batiste, who was not known by anyone at the La Quinta, was stopped by bystanders after allegedly attempting to run over a hotel employee.
She was taken into custody by police and is being held at the jail on a $25,000 bond, inmate records show.
Police said that the SUV driven by Batiste was stolen. Officers are investigating what precipitated the pandemonium.