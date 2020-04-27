Pandemic's distance-learning in Colorado exposing education gaps

- PHOTOS: Documenting COVID-19 in the Pikes Peak region.
Some wonder if the academic gap between the proverbial haves and have-nots might be growing in this era of pandemic and distance-learning.
"You can get rid of the 'might,'" said Dr. Kevin Welner, director of the National Education Policy Center and professor of education at the University of Colorado at Boulder. "I haven't heard any reasonable argument that gaps aren't growing by the day."
Welner is among national education experts concerned that scholastic inequities between economically stable children whose first language was English and those who are at risk — due to poverty, disability and/or inability to fluently speak English — is growing as schools finish out the year in distance-learning mode.
He isn't the only Colorado education expert sounding the alarm.
"I'm terrified about that gap," said Alex Inman, the Colorado Springs-based president of educational consulting firm Education Collaborators.
"The acceleration of the haves is greater during this time than that of the haves during the summer. And every teacher knows the learning gap that happens in the summer between the haves and have-nots is notable. They spend a lot of the first quarter dealing with that gap — between those who had enrichment over the summer, and those who had nothing."
Time away from traditional school may extend through summer into the fall semester. Colorado schools should “prepare for the possibility” of not returning to in-person instruction until January 2021, Gov. Jared Polis told the state's 178 public school district superintendents on a statewide conference call Tuesday, Colorado Springs School District 11 spokeswoman Devra Ashby said.
Such a move, Welner said, would "dig an even bigger hole," but one that "might be necessary."
'Unequal lives'
For the most part, students with what Welner calls "opportunity gaps" arrive at school with them. Rarely do schools create gaps, though they sometimes increase them, he said.
Mitigation of such gaps is "sometimes direct — think about free breakfast and lunches," he said. "Sometimes it's indirect — think about the schools that can provide a healthy and safe and welcoming environment that helps kids ... to set aside some of their weightier concerns they face outside of school. When we remove those schools from children's lives for two to three months, there's nothing mitigating the larger social inequalities.
"We can expect those gaps to increase during this time period because the lives that children are living outside of school are very unequal."
What's more, the pandemic is amplifying the effects of preexisting inequalities, Welner said.
"We see that in everything from who is getting infected and who is dying to these issues in terms of who can step in and home-school," he said. "But the lack of sufficient health care, employment and housing instability, industrial pollution in some communities — all of those things and more make it so that some children have fewer opportunities to learn and thrive.
"Schools, given all their problems and inequalities, can mitigate some of those harms."
Doing what they can
Local school districts say they're doing their best, attempting to build a ship while sailing in uncharted territory.
The Gazette contacted the metro area's three largest school districts — Academy District 20, District 11 and Fountain-Fort Carson District 8 — inquiring as to their plans to help at-risk children during this period of remote education.
District 11 said it was developing a distance learning service plan for each special education student and ensuring such children have the learning materials they need. It also pointed to efforts to provide technology to students without it at home and supplemental food to those who require it. For students who aren't native English speakers, staff members are reaching out to offer support and tier instruction, the district added.
District 20 offered a similar response, adding that case managers are reaching out to students on individualized education plans to coordinate access to services and that its transportation department is hand-delivering meals to homeless students. The district also recently launched an online tutoring program for students who need extra support.
District 8 said it was focusing on identifying gaps in essential skills that may exist in any student and to remotely deliver content to close such gaps.
But are such efforts enough?
"We weren't doing enough before the crisis," Welner said. "It doesn't help a kid too much to have an extra computer while falling through the safety net."
No 'magic wand'
But there is only so much schools and parents can do in unprecedented situations like this, Welner conceded.
"You can't wave a magic wand and make up for those two to three months," he said. "Putting those pressures on the kids and educators would be counterproductive."
Lawmakers should ensure funding for a longer school year next academic year, Welner said, and "arguably for longer school days," pandemic permitting.
Inman said he would like to see schools use the summer "as a way to fill some of this gap" with continued online learning, "but this is a very complicated question for districts to be dealing with."
He advises districts to beef up their capacity for delivering learning online in preparation for a potential coronavirus resurgence this fall.
"This is something that may come back with vengeance," he said. "Something like this will come back, and the disparity between haves and the have-nots is not okay.
"Schools need to create the infrastructure so they're better prepared for next time."
Welner cautions schools to resist the temptation to permanently shift to online delivery, saying that it's "not how kids learn best, for the most part."
"Virtual schools are beneficial for some kids and necessary for others, but, for the most part, it's a situation where kids who are struggling the most are the most likely to fall further behind."
He challenges policymakers and taxpayers to consider what children need right now and what can be done to help.
"If we really wanted to bail out our kids in the same way we're bailing out airlines, we'd be investing heavily — not just in our schools — but in kids' needs outside of school: the social safety net."
