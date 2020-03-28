Bittersweet goodbyes
Stacie Scott started as a photo intern at The Gazette in August 2014 and became a staff photographer the following year. She left in 2017 to join the Peace Corps, the U.S. organization that trains and dispatches volunteers for 24-month tours working in under-served communities, in developing nations. In response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Peace Corps last week temporarily suspended global operations and evacuated all volunteers, for the first time in its almost-60-year history. Below is the post Scott shared on Facebook, March 22.
On June 2, 2018, I departed Louisville (Ky) International Airport, entirely uncertain about the future. I said farewell to a simple, perfectly decent, familiar life. “Can I really do this?” I thought. I was bound for Mozambique — a country which I had not chosen, but had chosen me.
Perhaps one of the greatest things about Peace Corps is the opportunity it allows to integrate into and fall in love with places completely outside of our radar. I never would have stumbled upon Mozambique, nor glanced in that direction. And yet, it is the only place in which my mind and my heart now travel.
On March 21, 2020, I found myself once again at Louisville International Airport, though far from full circle. I have returned how I departed — full of uncertainty, and more, full of sadness.
Four days ago, I had just 24 hours to say goodbye to the past 22 months.
I said goodbye to the most rewarding challenges and the most challenging rewards. I said goodbye to the loveliest, kindest people. I said goodbye to my community, beautiful in both its culture and landscape. I said goodbye to the place that encompassed my family and my home. It was jarring. It was rushed. It was improper and incomplete. Twenty-two months of integration, tears, belly laughs, hard work, insecurity, language training, strength both physically and mentally, friendship, doubts, doubts, doubts, pure happiness, gratitude, perspective. In a moment, it was all gone.
I always feared the devastation that would accompany the close of my service. Even with five months remaining, emotions quickly surfaced. It is no doubt that many days during those 22 months were difficult. Occasionally impossible. But an involuntary farewell in just 24 hours, no day was more painful than that.
I am lucky, though, that my profound sadness speaks volumes about my experience, affection for my community and my life in Mozambique. This sadness answers those previous doubts. I could do this, after all. Through Peace Corps, I found my home and my path. And, most important, while I did not choose Mozambique, I sure am grateful it chose me.
All my love. Until next time. — Stacie Scott
Pregnant during a pandemic
Expectant mother Miranda Lening, 23, said the scariest part of the coronavirus for her is not knowing how it might affect her pregnancy. Scientists can't say what, if any, risk is posed to unborn children or whether pregnant women are at higher risk of the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Despite the unknowns, Lening isn’t isolating herself at home.
“Staying inside is not practical, especially when you are going from store to store to find basic things,” she said.
Lening, a therapist who works with autistic children, didn’t panic-buy groceries or other supplies, but now she regrets it a little bit because it’s become so hard to shop for dinner.
“Other people panic-buying makes me want to panic-buy,” she said.
The coronavirus also thwarted Lening’s attempts to plan celebrations for her husband’s birthday. She was going to buy him concert tickets and throw a party at a bowling alley for him. But both events were called off. So, she committed part of her day March 17 to finding a gift at The Citadel mall because she wasn’t sure when, or if, the shops would close. — Mary Shinn
Fabiola Jacquez
Officer “Ted E. Bear” sits on the doorstep outside someone’s home.
He’s been left there as first-place prize in the Colorado Springs Police Department’s Valentine’s Day contest — a competition done last month where children ages three to 10 wrote holiday cards to officers. The winner was supposed to have Officer Bear delivered to them by police escort.
Instead, Fabiola Jacquez, a community relations officer, coordinated with the child’s mother and posed the stuffed animal with a card from the Police Department at the front door. It makes her feel like the tooth fairy, or Santa Claus, she said.
In the past weeks, Colorado Springs has been practicing social distancing because of the highly contagious coronavirus. Some officers have worn medical face masks to protect themselves while on duty.
But Jacquez’s role isn’t about distancing — quite the opposite.
“On patrol, you walk into a room and people walk away from you,” she says. “In community relations, you walk into the room and people want to engage you, ask you specific questions; they want dialogue.”
Maintaining a relationship with people in the community is particularly difficult at times when Jacquez can’t even shake their hands. It’s an opportunity to be creative, she says.
“This is what we do,” Jacquez said. “This is what we are good at. We knew coming into the Police Department that working and serving the community is one of the main aspects.”
The youngest of 10 children, she’s used to dealing with people. Jacquez has come to rely on social media more as the virus takes its toll on in-person gatherings. Her neighbors are leaning on each other for support through neighborhood apps.
“It’s hard not to miss engaging somebody especially when you have a love for them and you want to better the community,” she said. “It’s like missing an old friend.” — Liz Henderson
Struggling with job loss
Buford McKelvey lost his job Tuesday at the ARC Thrift Store in the Uintah Gardens Shopping Center, where he was paid $12.75 an hour to accept merchandise donations, get them ready to sell and maintain the sales floor. The nonprofit told him they laid off half of its staff to comply with an order from Gov. Jared Polis that all Colorado employers reduce their in-person workforce by half.
McKelvey had started the job about two weeks earlier after working at the store as an intern since early January. He had spent most of his adult life as a cook but moved out of the restaurant industry for daytime hours because he rides his bike to work and felt he couldn't safely ride home after getting off around midnight.
McKelvey, who is on parole, has lived at ComCor's residential facility for former inmates for about nine months and has to pay part of every paycheck to the community corrections provider for his room and board. Although McKelvey has earned enough from the ARC job to cover his room and board for nearly three months, he needs to find a job quickly so he can set aside money to rent an apartment when he is released from ComCor this fall.
"I'm doing pretty good. It's rough because the layoff happened just recently, but if I can't keep myself in good spirits, you end up depressed and (can) cause yourself a lot of grief," McKelvey said. "I want to find a job and work hard so I can get out of here."
McKelvey has reached out to his former employer, Del Taco, to get rehired, but the fast-food chain had no openings. He also is searching the state's job website, the recruiting site Indeed.com and is networking on the business-focused social media site LinkedIn to find available positions. — Wayne Heilman
Preparing with puzzles
Pet City employees Xiomara Morena, 34, and Mya Alvarado, 20, bought puzzles to help occupy the time they expect to be spending at home in the coming weeks.
Alvarado said she has a compromised immune system, but she was not planning on quarantining herself any earlier than necessary.
“I am not going to stay inside until they force me to because then I am inside for a longer period of time than I have to be,” she said. But going out is getting tougher since the bars and restaurants closed their dining areas, she said.
Morena said she spends a lot of time at home already playing video games and reading books and she expects to self-isolate as much as possible in the coming days.
“I think it’s important we help our community in that way by just minimizing contact,” she said. — Mary Shinn
Ruben Fellmann and Delia Mielke
On a Wednesday night in mid-March, two teens packed their belongings, and whatever other items they'd collected while serving as international volunteers in Colorado Springs.
It was supposed to be 10 months worth of memories, friendships and service.
But Ruben Fellmann and Delia Mielke, both 18, were leaving three months early to get home to Germany before travel restrictions from the coronavirus kept them from leaving.
The pair have been in Colorado Springs as part of the Mennonite Service Adventurers program since August. They traveled from their German hometowns to partner with Beth-El Mennonite Church in the Springs while they serve as volunteers to local organizations.
Fellmann served as a maintenance intern at Greccio Housing, a property management company. Mielke helped people with disabilities at Our House — Bright Futures. More so than the end of a once-in-a-lifetime trip, they’re worried about leaving the people they’ve been working with behind.
“I would encourage people to be aware of what’s happening,” Fellmann said. “Many people will need help.”
On Wednesday, they were informed that their journey would end short, a decision made by the German government which funds the program, Fellmann said. It was largely based on the uncertainty that the teens wouldn’t be able to return home if the coronavirus situation worsened.
They leave Monday. Fellmann said he’s disappointed they won’t have a chance to finish the program.
“To leave all those people, in what feels overnight … the people we built relationships with the last eight months …”
His voice trailed off. — Liz Henderson
Tourists head home
Australian tourist Carol Orrin was visiting Colorado Springs earlier the week of March 15 with her husband, but planned to leave as soon as possible for home, cutting their six-week trip to the U.S. in half.
“We’re not happy,” she said.
Orrin and her husband, who is retired, planned to visit Las Vegas and friends in Los Angeles before going home, but decided to return early because the Australian government was considering closing its borders and their daughter was worried about them.
“My daughter is just panicking,” she said.
Australia announced March 19 it would close its borders to noncitizens. — Mary Shinn
"Never have I ever seen anything like this"
Retired teacher Suzanne Hanger, 56, and her husband Paul, 62, an insurance wholesaler, said that the coronavirus has made their lives feel more reclusive, increased their awareness of germs and had a profound effect on Paul’s work.
“I am 62 years old and never have I seen anything like this,” Paul said.
Paul’s goal before the virus was always to set up face-to-face meetings with clients and now he relies heavily on Zoom, a video and audio conferencing app.
“Most of his business is one-on-one and really making a connection with people, he kind of wines and dines,” Suzanne said.
Suzanne said she is going a bit "stir crazy" because so many events, including church, have been canceled. She is also worried about her 87-year-old mother in Kansas City. Suzanne said she planned to fly out to be with her mom, who is extremely social, to help keep her safe and make sure she does not go "nuts.”
“I am going to keep her company and make sure she does not go to the grocery store, does not go to get her prescriptions,” she said. — Mary Shinn
Virus creates family time
Mountain Vista Community School gym teacher Darius Graves, and his daughter Aubrey, 9, have been spending quite a bit of time together watching their favorite TV shows because the coronavrius has shut down schools, including Mountain Vista and many businesses in town. One of their favorite go-to shows is "Hell’s Kitchen" with Gordon Ramsey, a celebrity chef who tries to turn around failing restaurants, Graves said.
Graves and his wife, a nurse, have stable incomes, but he is worried about restaurant workers and other members of the community will suffer from what could be an overreaction to the virus, he said. Graves said he is particularly concerned the extended school closures might be hurting students living in unsafe homes, he said.
“School is a safe haven for them,” he said. — Mary Shinn