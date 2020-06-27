Carol Todd was almost 8 years old on that sweltering July day in 1948, when her mom took her and her five siblings to cool off at a public pool near their farm in Chandler, Ariz.
As usual, when the time came to return home, Todd — who “loved the water and was so stubborn” — was the last one out of the water.
She believes that may be the reason she contracted the polio virus, and her brothers and sisters did not.
“I guess because I was in the water longer I came into contact with something they didn’t, or that came along after they got out,” said Todd. “All I know for sure is that I was exposed, and they weren’t ... thank God.”
The chlorine compounds used to sanitize modern pools are strong enough to kill any viruses that might be present, including the coronavirus. But for Todd, within a few days of that fateful swim more than 70 years ago, life-threatening symptoms began to manifest.
First, she lost the ability to swallow. Then, to hold her head upright. Her parents rushed her to the doctor, but by the time they arrived she was almost entirely paralyzed and struggling to breathe.
The first polio cases in the U.S. were identified in the late 1800s, and over the following 60 years it waxed and waned in public consciousness as periodic spikes led to outbreaks, and more high-profile infections, including that of Franklin D. Roosevelt. Though it’s now believed the 32nd president more likely suffered from Guillain–Barré syndrome, he was diagnosed with polio in 1921, at age 39. The illness left him with permanent paralysis from the waist down, and when he entered the White House in 1933, for a record 12-year tenure, he did so by way of specially-installed wheelchair ramps.
“I’m sure my mother was aware of polio, and what it could do, but it wasn’t something that was on people’s minds,” said Todd, whose diagnosis was confirmed by spinal tap. “Places weren’t shut down like they are now, and information obviously wasn’t as available as it is now.”
Todd contracted bulbar polio, a severe iteration of the virus, which attacks the part of the brain that controls autonomic motor functions, such as breathing.
“My pulmonary doctor in the Springs would always shake my hand when I came in and say, ‘I’ve never met a bulbar polio survivor, and certainly none like you,’” said Todd, who was born in Colorado Springs to a homesteading family with deep roots in the Pikes Peak area.
After her diagnosis, she was moved to the polio ward at a Phoenix children’s hospital, where a mechanical respirator known as an iron lung, the precursor to the modern day ventilator, did the work her lungs no longer could. For nourishment, she was fed eggnog by way of a throat tube, three times a day.
For weeks, as her life hung in the balance, she said her mother prayed by her hospital bed.
“At one point when there was no hope or improvement, the hospital priest came and gave me last rites,” wrote Todd, in an essay describing her survival story for The Gazette. “As he finished praying, a few raindrops fell outside the window on a cloudless day. Mama knew God heard him. The next day, my eyes focused and I moved my arm. From then on, I began to get better. It really was a miracle.”
The miracle, as it continued to play out, required the devotion of nurses who applied the “Sister Kenny” method, a then-revolutionary and still controversial therapeutic approach developed by Elizabeth Kenny, a self-trained Australian nurse, to help polio victims regain the use of muscles ravaged by the disease.
“Three or four times a day, a big tub on a cart would come to each bed. I could smell it coming,” wrote Todd. “It was full of hot, wet, steaming, stinking, wool blanket squares (Army type) that the nurse would wrap around my entire body and then cover with canvas strips held tightly with big safety pins. I’d lay there like a mummy for hours, listening to all the kids cry, but I was unable to cry yet.”
After many months, Todd began to recover, eventually enough to return to her family, where home-based physical therapy — on a budget, using canned vegetables for exercise weights — continued, said Todd, whose family moved back to Colorado Springs in 1950.
Four years later, after the polio vaccine developed by Jonas Salk became available, Todd lined up "with millions of others to take it,” she wrote. Because of the vaccine, the U.S. has been polio-free since 1979.
Todd survived a devastating virus, and though her spine is curved in two places, her ribs deformed and her breathing compromised, she says she hasn’t missed much in life.
“When life was totally taken away from me, I became determined to never miss out on anything ever again if I got well,” wrote Todd. “I’ve belly-danced, hiked, streaked, skated, skied, partied, raced jeeps on ice, camped, went swimming (still the last one out of the water), hammered, traveled, kissed Elvis, made cement, and served 36 years at HQ NORAD.”
She also has a message to share, in modern pandemic times.
“There’s hope to get through a virus. We can get through this, and maybe even find some good on the other side," she said. "I just hope everyone can keep that in mind."