Jamison Courcy is not yet quite comfortable in his skin. The process of shedding the old and unveiling the new has just begun.
“It’s finally started,” said Jamison, a 16-year-old transgender male. “Whew.”
The conversion from female to male has been a long time in the making in Jamison’s short life.
It was a tough decision.
“Mostly because I knew how other people would react,” he said. “I was scared of coming out and telling other people I wasn’t a girl.”
But he’s glad he’s changing genders at a young age because he believes he will be more comfortable and better able to enjoy his future.
“The people he meets in his life will know him as he is, and it’ll increase the quality of lifetime relationships,” said Jamison’s mom, Brenda Courcy, who supports his decision.
Jamison first learned about gender identity when he was 12.
“I was not a stereotypical female. I never liked girlie stuff and dressed more androgynously,” he said. “I played dolls with my sister because she forced me.”
Prepuberty, Jamison was attracted to girls and was dating a lesbian when he began identifying as a male at age 14, wearing clothing typical of boys.
“Even as a kid, I had a relaxed relationship with gender,” he said. “I never felt the need to fit into a certain gender or role. I went through a few labels — androgynous, pansexual, trans guy, trans male.”
In middle school, a lot of his friends were confused by his confusion.
Others were supportive.
“They tried to learn about it,” he said.
Jamison started a gay-straight alliance at Sabin Middle School to help students and staff understand.
Today, as a junior at Palmer High School, “I’m happily a transgender male,” Jamison said.
His mom said, “I just want my child to be happy and healthy and a functioning member of society and a good person. And he’s all of those things.”
The soft-spoken boy, who for now binds his breasts, reached two milestones before school ended in May.
After trying on several male names, he picked Jamison because it seemed to fit. He went through the many hoops to legally change his name.
And then a big breakthrough: After the final decree, he turned 16 and earned a driver’s license bearing his new name and photo.
The best part was hearing “Jamison” called over the loudspeaker when he was being paged to the school office. That made everything official.
“I feel like a lot of times, trans youth are ignored,” he said. “People knowing my birth name gave them ammunition against me, so it’s great to have finished this step.”
Jamison recently started receiving male hormone shots, which will deepen his voice, redistribute fat cells so his body appears more masculine, grow facial hair and nonsurgically alter his genitalia to be more male-like.
He considers himself a gay man and has a boyfriend.
Down the road, he hopes to have his breasts removed but is “not 100 percent sure” about having surgery on his genitalia.
“I feel like it’ll be easier for me to be accepted as male,” Jamison said, “and people will take me more seriously if I look more masculine.”
When people incorrectly identify him as a girl, he said, it can be hurtful.
“I’ve lost it with some people in public, screamed at them, correcting them for misgendering me.”
He also hopes the treatment will alleviate his gender dysphoria, a psychological disorder caused by the conflict between a person’s gender identity and their sex at birth.
The condition “manifests itself in self-esteem issues,” Jamison said. “It’s extreme negativity and hatred towards my body not presenting as the gender it is.”
He’s had a few brushes with suicide, but now he said everything mentally and physically seems to be coming together.
What Brenda worries about most is her son’s safety.
“The biggest thing is the hate,” she said. “Society seems to be one extreme or the other — either very accepting or very hateful.
“Ignorance and lack of empathy come from a lack of education and not knowing about it.”
Jamison said he’s “had a few issues” at Palmer High, which has the oldest gay/straight alliance club and had the first gender-neutral bathroom in city schools.
“There are certain people I avoid,” he said.
But overall, he’s been pleased with the acceptance and backing from his family and friends, many of whom are involved in theater at school.
For Brenda, a civilian defense contractor, “It’s one of those things of getting a new language in my head,” in terms of having one son and one daughter, instead of two daughters.
Brenda said she hopes Jamison can now concentrate on schoolwork, hobbies, extracurricular activities and building relationships.
“And not have the gender issue looming over his head,” she said. “It’s hard enough to be a teenager.”
Contact the writer: 719-476-1656.
“Even as a kid, I had a relaxed
relationship with gender.” Jamison Courcy