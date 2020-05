A man hiking at Palmer Park was injured after falling 25 feet from a rocky edge Wednesday afternoon, the Colorado Springs Fire Department said.

About two dozen firefighters responded to the area at 1:45 p.m. for calls about an injured hiker, said Fire Department spokesman Capt. Mike Smaldino. Fire crews used a basket on a rope pulley system to get the hiker down from the trail, he said.

The man had nonlife-threatening injuries and was taken by ambulance to a hospital, Smaldino said.

RELATED: