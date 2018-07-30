Palmer Lake residents cannot water their lawns or wash their cars until further notice due to emergency water restrictions.
The town’s Board of Trustees voted unanimously Thursday to implement the Stage 2 restrictions because a broken water pump has left one of the town’s wells out of service, and the town’s reservoir is abnormally low.
The well, which pumps about 400 gallons of groundwater per minute, is used during summer to supplement the water supply in the Upper Reservoir, said Town Administrator Cathy Green. The town has ordered a new pump and expects the well to be running again in the next three months, Green said.
Typical water restrictions require Palmer Lake residents to water their lawns only on certain days of the week. But the more stringent Stage 2 restrictions prohibit residents from refilling pools and hot tubs, and restaurants cannot serve patrons water unless it’s requested. A full list of the restrictions is at townofpalmerlake.com.
A new water tank soon will double Palmer Lake’s water reserves. The $1.2 million tank, expected to be completed in November, will put the town’s emergency supply at 500,000 gallons, Green said.
The town provides water to nearly 1,000 households and businesses. Trustees also are weighing an ordinance that would prevent expansion of that service area. The town wells’ groundwater levels are falling, and the wells are slow to recharge, says the proposed ordinance.
Developers still could build within the service area and connect to the existing water mains, Green said. But to build outside the service area, they would need to drill wells to serve those properties, she said.
The municipal water supply can support about 80 more taps, an engineering services company found.
The ordinance will be discussed at the trustees’ Aug. 9 meeting.
