The northern El Paso County town of Palmer Lake could be without a fire department for the first time in more than 80 years.
According to a posting on the town's Facebook page, the mostly volunteer Palmer Lake Fire Department may have to disband because of a lack of funding.
The town's Board of Trustees has called a meeting at Town Hall at 6 p.m. Wednesday to discuss what action to take, the Facebook post said.
The department was established in 1938, and has since given hundreds of local firefighters their beginnings, read the statement. Many of the town's annual traditions are organized by the Fire Department including the annual chili supper and Christmas Star Lighting ceremony.
"However, funding is short, and the PLFD doesn’t have the resources to build a new station and do all of the things they need to do operationally," the statement read. "Therefore, the town will be discussing closing the Palmer Lake Fire Department and utilizing Tri-Lakes Monument for emergency calls."
The department consists of three full-time staff, five part-time staff, 25 volunteers and receives more than 400 calls a year, according to its website.
A public Board of Trustees meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Palmer Lake Town Hall, located at 28 Valley Crescent St. in Palmer Lake.