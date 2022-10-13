The Town of Palmer Lake is asking residents for a property tax increase and to legalize recreational marijuana sales at two shops in November to pay for services.
The questions are separate but linked because if residents approve both questions and allow recreational marijuana sales, the property tax increase would be substantially lower.
If voters only agree to raise property taxes, the mill levy would go up from 11.238 mills to 41.238 mills, adding about $781 in the taxes owed on a $400,000 house. If voters approve both questions, the town would increase the mill levy from 11.238 mills to 26.238 mills, adding about $390.75 to the taxes owed on a $400,000 house, said Steve Schleiker, county assessor.
The town needs additional money for equipment replacement, infrastructure and staff, Town Administrator Dawn Collins said.
"Historically, there has not been (budget) planning and saving," she said.
Resident Melissa Woodward said the most visible problem in town is the condition of the roads, but the funding problems reach every town service.
"It is to the point that every department in our town is underfunded," she said.
Drainage is a major underlying issue as well. The town does not have curbs and gutters and so water simply flows downhill, she said. Sometimes homes are flooded because of the lack of storm water drainage infrastructure, she said.
Woodward is the business manager for Alpine Essentials, one of two medical marijuana shops in town, and she believes that attitudes around recreational marijuana might be changing, in part because of the need for community revenue.
Legalizing the sale of recreational marijuana in Palmer Lake has been on the ballot a few times since November 2012, when voters legalized recreational marijuana possession statewide, and the town has rejected recreational sales every time. However, voters have already passed a 5% special sales tax on marijuana that would apply if the upcoming question passes.
Collins said the town likely would not cut positions if the tax questions didn't pass because departments are already so lean. But the government couldn't plan for upgrades to equipment or needed building improvements for the fire and police stations. It also can't set aside funds to match grants that could help with needs. The community also could not hire additional firefighters to meet national standards.
"The town would have to continue to be in a reactive mode," she said.
The town has ruled out contracting with Tri-Lakes Monument Fire Protection District for services because it would cost more than the current town fire protection, she said.
Trustee Jessica Farr opposes the property tax increase, saying services could be sustained without it.
"I feel like we need to live within our budget," she said.
Palmer Lake is set to see its property tax revenues fall slightly from about $968,342 from evaluations in 2021 to $950,487 from evaluations in 2022. The fall in revenue is mostly from the state exempting manufactured homes with a value of $28,000 or less from property taxes, Schleiker said.
The community is reliant on property tax revenue because so many businesses in town provide services or sell products wholesale, Woodward said.