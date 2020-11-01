Two Colorado Springs School District 11 high schools have suspended in-person classes beginning Monday after another outbreak of the highly infectious coronavirus since schools reopened in August.
The move affects all students at Doherty High School, who will stay home until Nov. 10.
At Palmer High School, all students in “cohort A” must also stay home until Nov. 10 because of the new outbreak. Students in cohort B were already in remote learning and will return to hybrid in-person learning Thursday, as previously scheduled.
The people who tested positive are being kept home until they are no longer contagious, District 11 administrators said in a news release announcing the outbreaks. Their mask use and social distancing were assessed by school officials and public health experts, and all those in close contact with them were advised to stay home for 14 days.
The announcement comes just more than a week after two other area high schools, Cheyenne Mountain and Liberty, were forced to move to remote learning after students and workers tested positive for coronavirus.
District 12's Cheyenne Mountain is scheduled to return to in-person learning Nov. 9. Liberty, in Academy District 20, plans a staggered return, with half the students resuming in-person classwork on Thursday and the other half returning Nov. 9.
At least 1,252 students and employees at Pikes Peak region schools were in quarantine or isolation last week because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to public health officials and area school districts.
District 11 also has reported an outbreak at its North Administration Building, 1115 N. El Paso St. Although the building remains open, employees who were in contact with their infected coworkers were advised to stay home for 14 days.