PALISADE, Colo. — A professional fireworks display that took place at the Palisade Peach Festival on Friday night sparked a wildland fire that burned three to five acres, according to the Palisade Fire Department.
The Palisade Police Department said on its Facebook page that everyone evacuated safely. No injuries were reported.
Palisade is on the Western Slope in Mesa County, which was under a Red Flag warning Friday due to extreme weather conditions. Under a Red Flag warning, warm temperatures, very low humidity, and stronger winds are expected to combine to produce an increased risk of fire danger, according to the National Weather Service.
