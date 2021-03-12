A man and a woman suspected of breaking into about 30 vehicles in a Fountain apartment complex were arrested Friday, according to police.
Justin Cook, 27, and Jessica Grider, 26, are being held in county jails while they await pending charges, according to a news release.
Officers responded to a 4:40 a.m. call about vehicle break-ins in the parking lot of Mesa Ridge Apartments at 775 Pitcher Point, and arrested Cook and Grider shortly after they arrived at the complex, police said.
“The suspects gained entry into approximately thirty unlocked vehicles,” the release stated.
The thieves had stolen several purses, credit cards, military equipment and other items, police said. When officers went to the suspects’ home, they found more stolen property, including firearms.
Cook was in violation of his parole and Grider had outstanding felony warrants, officials said.
Anyone with information, or who may have been a victim, is asked to call Lt. Matt Racine at (719) 382-4244. Callers who wish to remain anonymous may contact the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or www.crimestop.net.