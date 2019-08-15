With matching shirts labeled “LEGLESS LEGENDS,” two double-amputees embarked on a trek up the Manitou Incline on Thursday morning to raise awareness of veterans' needs.
Former Army Staff Sgt. Travis Strong and Mandy Horvath plan to continue their friendly race to the top of Pikes Peak. The Colorado Springs residents aim to reach the summit Sunday.
Beside an experienced mountain guide, Horvath conquered the peak over three days last summer. That trip started with her second climb up the Incline. Strong garnered attention in March for his grueling ascent on the railroad ties, gaining 2,000-plus feet in less than a mile.
The duo’s journey is to benefit Cars4Heroes, a nonprofit lending free transportation to veterans and active-duty soldiers in need. In a video posted to her Facebook page before Thursday’s start, Horvath said a recipient will be announced Sunday.
She also invited people to follow along on Legless Legend’s Facebook page and Instagram.