Colorado Springs police are looking for two men who robbed a store at gunpoint Friday evening.
Officers responded to a 7 p.m. call about an armed robbery at a business in the 300 block of South Circle Drive north of Airport Road, officials said.
Witnesses told police that two men walked into the store, selected merchandise, and took the items to the checkout counter as if they intended to pay for them.
When they reached the counter, both men showed handguns and demanded money, police said.
The men walked out with the merchandise and an undisclosed amount of cash. They drove away in a dark-colored sedan.
No suspect descriptions were provided, and no arrests were announced.