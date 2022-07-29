Two people were arrested at The Citadel mall on suspicion of motor vehicle theft Tuesday, Colorado Springs police said.
Jesus Perez, 31, and Tena Poe, 40, were arrested after someone reported a suspicious vehicle in the mall parking lot around 1:05 p.m., police said. Officers arrived and began monitoring the vehicle. They saw Perez and Poe exit the vehicle and enter the mall. Police soon learned the vehicle was reported stolen in Pueblo County.
Officers confronted Poe and Perez in the mall and Perez attempted to flee but apprehended after police used a Taser.
Police said Perez and Poe were found to be have illegal handguns and had outstanding warrants for unrelated crimes. Police said Poe gave them a fake name at first.
In subsequent investigations, the police learned the two were in possession of several financial transaction devices and identification for other people, police said.
Police said they found methamphetamine in the stolen vehicle. While the two were in jail, police obtained warrants for them and presented them Friday. The two could face charges of aggravated motor vehicle theft, unlawfully carrying a concealed weapon and criminal possession of a financial device.