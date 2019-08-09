The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment issued an "Ozone Action Day Alert" for El Paso County and surrounding areas Thursday and remains in effect until 4 p.m. Friday.
The department urges residents to limit driving in an effort to reduce emissions that could cause high levels of ozone and unhealthy air quality.
Storms on Thursday, including a tornado near Peyton, kept the ozone levels in a safe range. But light winds and partly sunny skies on Friday will cause enhanced ozone concentrations in the "Moderate to Unhealthy Sensitive Groups" range, the alert said.
With today's conditions, there is an increasing chance of respiratory symptoms and breathing discomfort in active children and adults, and for those with lung disease. It's recommended they limit heavy outdoor exertion, the alert said.
The air quality is expected to improve with thunderstorms, that forecasters say are likely to arrive after 5 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
Temperatures in the mid 80s are likely throughout the weekend, NWS reported.
Here's the forecast through the weekend from NWS:
Today: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 5 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Sunday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. High near 85. Chance of precipitation is 80%.