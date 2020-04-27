Scientists at Oxford University's Jenner Institute are leading the charge in the development of a coronavirus vaccine. The New York Times reported Monday that tests of Oxford's new vaccine will be ready for more than 6,000 people will be ready by the end of May.
"The Oxford scientists now say that with an emergency approval from regulators, the first few million doses of their vaccine could be available by September — at least several months ahead of any of the other announced efforts — if it proves to be effective," David D. Kirkpatrick of the Times writes.
Single doses of the Oxford vaccine were given to six monkeys, who were then "exposed to heavy quantities of the virus" at the Rocky Mountain Laboratory in Montana. All six monkeys were fully healthy after four weeks.
There are currently 120 projects worldwide making efforts for a COVID-19 vaccine — including at Colorado State University — but only five, one of which is Oxford's, have been approved for human trial.