A suspect accused of stealing a vehicle was arrested Thursday evening after the vehicle's owner spotted it at a Colorado Springs grocery store, according to Gazette news partner KKTV.

Police activity was reported at the King Soopers on Austin Bluffs Parkway and Academy Boulevard around 7:15 p.m., KKTV said. Police said that when officers arrived in the area, the suspect attempted to flee.

According to KKTV, police deployed a taser but it is unclear whether the taser contacted the suspect. The suspect, who has not been identified, was arrested and transported to a local hospital.