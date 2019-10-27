Monday morning’s commute could be a doozy.
The National Weather Service in Pueblo issued a winter weather advisory from 4 p.m. Sunday to 6 p.m. Monday for El Paso and Teller counties, along with Lake, Chaffee, Fremont, Pueblo and Huerfano counties. Light accumulation is expected to start about 8 p.m. Sunday, then increase intensity overnight, the advisory said.
Weather forces cancellation of Colorado marching band championship competitions for 4A and 5A divisions
Colorado Springs could see 3 to 5 inches of snow by early Monday, according to the service's forecast. Snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches or more are predicted in the Pikes Peak region, with Monument and Teller County receiving the highest amounts.
Winter storm and cold expected over southern Colorado into Monday, followed by another winter storm from later Tuesday into Wednesday. #COWX pic.twitter.com/yHQ17QFAhi— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) October 27, 2019
“The big thing with this one is travel impacts Monday morning,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Kyle Mozley.
“It could be pretty slippery due to snowpack on roads and reduced visibility.”
Visit the Gazette's interactive traffic map for updates on road conditions throughout Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.
The snowstorm, the third of the season, has been consistent and “on the same track” over the past few days, Mozley said.
Sunday started with fog and freezing drizzle in some areas of the Pikes Peak region, turning to snow in the afternoon. The bulk of the snow was expected overnight and into Monday morning.
Unlike last week’s storm, colder temperatures could lead to more accumulation on the roads.
The next storm is predicted for Tuesday night into Wednesday.
“It’s pretty typical for the end of October,” Mozley said.
With snow in the forecast for the next few days, the Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management is promoting “Winter Weather Awareness Week Monday through Saturday for Colorado Springs and El Paso County residents with tools and information to prepare homes, families and vehicles for winter weather conditions.
Colorado Springs’ online “Winter Weather Hub” helps residents prepare for the storms. The webpage gives information about preparing the homes and vehicles for winter, maps of city snow plow routes, and what residents should do before, during and after a winter storm.
El Paso County’s neighborhood preparedness web page includes a detailed guide for residents in outlying and rural areas.
Visit Colorado Department of Transportation Travel Center for statewide road conditions. For information on closings and delays of schools, churches and other institutions, click here.